Cougars split with Eagles in final December test

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 46 MAIZE 28

The Salina South Cougars were able to get back on the winning track as they took down the Maize Eagles 46-28 on the road on Tuesday night.

Despite the large final margin the Cougars and Eagles were locked in a tight battle through the first half. Salina South led by just three at 20-17 at the break as neither team was able to find an offensive rhythm.

The script flipped in the third quarter as the Cougar offense came to life, which coupled with their traditionally stout defense to produce a 38-24 lead entering the fourth quarter.

It was a tough night offensively for Salina South as they shot just 35% from the floor as a team. Defensively is where the Cougars shined as they held the Eagles to just 24% shooting on the night.

The Cougars were led on offense by 12 points from Brooklyn Jordan. Paityn Fritz also chipped in 11 points on the night for Salina South.

With the win Salina South enters the winter break at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in AVCTL-I. The Cougars now get some much earned time off before they are back in action on January 5th as they host the Newton Railers.

Score Breakdown

Salina South (5-1) 10 – 10 – 18 – 8 / 46

Maize (1-5) 8 – 9 – 7 – 4 / 28

Individual Scoring

Brooklyn Jordan – 12

Paityn Fritz – 11

Tamia Cheeks – 9

Mercedes Tarver – 6

Brylee Moss – 5

Elle Barth – 2

Raven Caesar – 1

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Brooklyn Jordan

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Paityn Fritz

BOYS: MAIZE 63 SALINA SOUTH 36

The Salina South Cougars dropped their sixth straight game to start the year as they fell 63-36 to the Maize Eagles on the road on Tuesday night.

While the final margin was strongly in favor of the Eagles, the Cougars kept the contest tight for the first three quarters. Salina South trailed by just five points at 24-19 at the halftime break and kept the deficit at just five points as the game moved to the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter is where the game shifted as Maize outscored Salina South 29-7 in the final period on the back of a 12/16 shooting performance.

Offensively the Cougars were led by a pair of double digit scorers on the night. Brady Howard led the team with 13 points on the night including a trio of three pointers. Sawyer Walker also chipped in 10 points.

It was a tough night as a team shooting for Salina South as the Cougars finished just 29% from the floor. They also poured in seven three pointers as a team on the night at a 33% clip.

The loss drops Salina South to 0-6 on the season. The Cougars will now get the winter break to regroup before welcoming Newton to their home court coming up on January 5th.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South (0-6) 6 – 13 – 10 – 7 / 36

Maize (3-3) 10 – 14 – 10 – 29 / 63

Individual Scoring

Brady Howard – 13

Sawyer Walker – 10

Jace Humphrey – 7

Andrew Harris – 3

Jaxon Myers – 2

Gavin Devoe – 1

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brady Howard

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME

Gavin Devoe