Cougars post strong showing despite two losses to Maize South

Girls: MAIZE SOUTH 38, Salina South 34

In December, Maize South defeated Salina South by 30. Friday night, it wouldn’t go that way. A much-improved Lady Cougar basketball team battled for all 32 minutes, hanging with the Mavericks every step of the way.

Kylie Arnold provided sparks on both ends of the floor, with her usually sound defense, while also adding 14 points on four made three-pointers. She would lead all-scorers in the contest.

The Mavericks led by as many as 10 early in the third quarter, but the Cougars never wavered, climbing back to within five at the end of the third period; however, the Cougars would run out of time. Two late three pointers wouldn’t fall, and the Mavericks would escape.

The Mavericks were led by 13 points from Jenna Uehling off the bench.

Salina South falls to 4-10 on the season, while Maize South improves to 8-6 on the season.

Maize South – 8 – 11 – 10 – 9 / 38

Salina South – 9 – 3 – 12 – 10 / 34

Boys: MAIZE SOUTH 54, Salina South 44

Similarly to the ladies, Salina South’s boys also had a tough time with the Mavericks back in December, losing by 34 points. And similarly to the ladies on Friday night, Salina South’s boys would battle wire-to-wire with Maize South in their second bout.

A slow offensive start would plague Salina South from the start, but a strong defensive effort throughout kept them in the game, and despite mustering just 14 points in the opening half, the Cougars trailed by just 10 at the break.

Te’Jon McDaniel would once again lead the Cougar scoring effort, tallying 13 points in the 54-44 Maize South victory.

The Mavericks would push their lead to as many as 17 in the third quarter, but Salina South would buckle down, rallying to close the gap late on the heels of 11 second-half points from Zach Davidson.

The Cougars would claw back to within eight in the fourth period, but the Mavericks would ultimately emerge from the contest with their 11th win of the season, improving to 11-3. Salina South fell for the second-straight game, seeing their record drop to 6-8 on the year.

Both Salina South basketball teams will be back in action on Tuesday night, playing host to the Hutchinson Salthawks at 6 & 7:30 PM.

Maize South – 11 – 13 – 17 – 13 / 54

Salina South – 7 – 7 – 14 – 16 / 44