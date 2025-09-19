Cougars Lose Shootout with Panthers 57-21 on the Road

FINAL:

DERBY 57

SALINA SOUTH 21

It was a night full of offensive fireworks and the Salina South Cougars just couldn’t string enough of their own firepower together as they fell to the Derby Panthers 57-21 on the road on Friday night.

The Cougars have begun the season with back-to-back losses by just a combined 13 points, and early on they appeared headed for another tight contest as they were tied with Derby 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

That is where things began to turn however, as Derby took a firm handle on the ballgame and rattled off 29 unanswered points to take a 36-7 lead into the halftime break.

The third quarter is where the real offensive show began as the two teams combined for five touchdowns on seven total possessions in the third quarter, three from Derby and two for Salina South. After the offensive outburst Derby held a 57-21 lead entering the fourth quarter, a period where both offenses finally lost steam as the game went final.

On the night the Cougars were able to find some success through the air as sophomore quarterback Izzy Telles threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Two of the scores were absolute longballs, with an 81-yard touchdown to senior Kolton Herbel and a 79-yd touchdown to junior Jay Curtis.

With the loss Salina South falls to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in AVCTL-I play. Derby advances to 2-1, 2-0 in AVCTL-I, with the win.

Next up for the Cougars is a road matchup with the Hutchinson Salthawks on Friday night.

CITY PLUMBING AND H-VAC PLAYER OF THE GAME

Izzy Telles