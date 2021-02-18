Salina, KS

Cougars Lose Second in a Row

Todd PittengerFebruary 18, 2021

In a game between two of the top three teams in class 5A the third ranked Maize Eagles came out on top over the second ranked Salina South Cougars Thursday evening.

The Eagles, playing on the road in Salina, took an early lead and never trailed in the game.

The Cougars couldn’t get any shots to fall early on, and at the same time struggled to rebound the ball. Maize held South to just five total points in the first quarter, and lead 12 -5 at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter the lead ballooned to twelve, before South came back to cut it to five. Maize’s Winston Bing hit a three point shot at the buzzer, though, and the Eagles lead 26-18 at the half.

The second half was controlled by Maize. They lead 42-28 at the end of three, and after both teams emptied the benches with 2:30 left in the game won going away 55-41.

Kyle Grill led the way for Maize, scoring 15 points, while Jacob Hanna and Mason Belcher both chipped in 13.

Colin Schreiber lead South with 12 points, while Josh Jordan had 11.

South falls to 13-2 on the season, while Maize climbs to 15-2.

South isin action again Friday night at home, hosting Newton.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

