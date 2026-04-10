Cougars Fall in Extras, Struggle in Game 2 Against Derby

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GAME 1 (8 innings):

DERBY 5

SOUTH 3

After a 6-0 start to the season, the Cougars came into Friday’s doubleheader against the talented Derby Panthers having lost four in a row. Determined to get back in the win column, South called on freshman Ella Chamberlain to shutdown the Panthers red hot offense.

After a bumpy first inning, Chamberlain settled in and allowed only one run until the 5th inning.

Panthers starting pitcher, Addi Gutzmer, gave Derby a 1-0 lead on an RBI triple, and took the circle minutes later. Gutzmer started by striking out the first two batters she faced, but quickly lost command. After hitting back-to-back Mustangs, Gutzmer slipped while throwing her next pitch and was forced to leave the game with a lower leg injury.

Kelby Clingan came in to pitch from first base and was plugged into the 1st inning jam. South managed to plate one run and tie the game at 1-1.

The Cougars took their first lead in the 4th inning when Delaney Harris led off with a triple and scored on a Derby throwing error. South suddenly led 3-1, but it was short lived.

Derby responded with two runs of its own in the top of the 5th to tie the game yet again at 3-3.

Both teams had golden opportunities to potentially win the game in the 7th. First Derby rallied with a one-out walk followed by a single. After another ball was put in play, the go-ahead runs advanced to second and third with two outs.

Derby’s catcher Kayla Cooper hit a sinking fly ball to center field that looked like it would do the trick, until Lennon Haas dove to the turf and pulled in the fly ball to end the threat.

South had its own chance to walk it off with runners on second and third with two outs but couldn’t bring one across.

In extra innings, it came down to whoever could take advantage of the next mistake.

Derby’s Olivia Para drilled a two-run homer in the top of the 8th inning, putting the Panthers back in front 5-3.

After fighting till the very end, South couldn’t extend the game and lost in extras.

GAME 2 (5 innings):

DERBY 11

SOUTH 0

As the doubleheader continued, weather conditions got worse. The cold wind and mist made it difficult for both teams to play clean softball.

Unfortunately, South committed six errors in the second game and allowed 10 hits to lose its sixth straight, this time in 5 innings.

Now at 6-6 overall, South hits the road on Tuesday and will take on Campus.