Cougars Fall Flat Against Maize in Week 2

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

FINAL:

MAIZE 48

SOUTH 6

After knocking off rival Salina Central 35-33 in Week 1, Salina South had a week to put the Mayor’s Cup back on the shelf and turn its attention to its next challenge: A perennial power in Class 6A, the Maize Eagles.

Last season’s Week 8 meeting between the two teams was lopsided, with Maize winning 50-0. But the Cougars had reason to believe this result could be different if they could limit their mistakes.

Instead, a turnover-filled night proved costly once again as South suffered its first loss of the season.

South started with the ball and moved down the field before coming up short on a fourth-and-1 run by Armane Redmond, turning the ball over on downs and giving Maize its first opportunity.

The Eagles wasted little time capitalizing, as senior quarterback Colt Curry connected with running back Demarye Smith for a 14-yard touchdown to put Maize in front 7-0.

Now playing from behind, South gave the ball right back on the first of four interceptions thrown by junior quarterback Izrael Telles. Telles’ pass deflected off the hands of intended receiver Slade Pickerill and into the hands of Maize linebacker Drake Blasi.

The Eagles took advantage of the short field, adding another touchdown from Malachi Leichner to extend their lead to 14-0.

South’s defense offered little resistance and the offense couldn’t find a consistent rhythm. The Cougars went three-and-out and turned it on three more possessions before the half and trailed 36-0 at the half.

Colt Curry was quarterback inside and outside the pocket. He showcased his dual threat ability by running for multiple first downs and throwing for four touchdowns.

Maize receiver Pearce George also had a big night as well, leading the Eagles in receiving with six catches for 93 yards, the majority of which came after the catch.

The Cougars found the end zone in the second half when Telles hit senior receiver Noah Hines for a 23-yard touchdown, their fourth connection for a touchdown this season.

Jaxton Kitchener and Jay Curtis added four catches each as well. Kitchener going for 52 yards and Curtis for 34 yards.

Armane Redmond had his most effective night in the passing game on Friday, catching four passes for 39 yards.

Both teams gave their backups a chance to see the field in the fourth quarter and Maize cruised to 48-6 victory, improving to 2-0.

South’s performance left a lot to be desired but the hope is, it’s just an early speed bump that will help re-focus them moving forward.

The Cougars are now 1-1 and head to Hutchinson next Friday to face the Salthawks.