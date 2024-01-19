Cougars drop two tough contests in SIT

GIRLS: GREAT BEND 44, SALINA SOUTH 37

The Panthers of Great Bend, led by Sadie Spray and Emilee Hall took care of the Salina South Cougars 44-37 in the semifinal round of the Salina Invitational Tournament.

It was a close contest throughout, with Panthers and Cougars all tied up at 29 apiece at the end of quarter number three. In the final quarter, the Cougars did not have an answer for Emilee Hall as she scored 8 points and finished the night with 12.

Sadie Spray led all scorers with 24 points on the night. Spray connected on almost all of her shots. For the Cougars, the leading scorer was Tamia Cheeks with 13 points. She scored in three of the four quarters including 6 in the final period.

Turnovers hurt both teams throughout the contest but the Cougars were not able to overcome the full court defense from Great Bend. In addition, the Panthers did well stepping in front of passing lanes to disrupt the Cougars offense.

For the Cougars defensively, Aunisty McNeal played a physical game and was awarded our H&R Block of the Game for her performance. Tamia Cheeks was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with her 13 points for the Cougars. With the loss, the Cougars drop to 6-3 overall, while the Panthers improve to 9-2.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Tamia Cheeks

H&R Block of the Game: Aunisty McNeal

Scoring:

Great Bend: 10 / 7 / 12 / 15 / 44

Salina South: 8 / 12 / 9 / 8 / 37

BOYS: LIBERAL 57, SALINA SOUTH 55

Salina South dropped a tough contest on Friday night, falling 57-55 to the Liberal Redskins in a consolation semifinal of the Salina Invitational Tournament.

The Cougars started off hot, building up as much as a nine point lead in the first quarter, but Liberal never quit, battling back on every occasion.

Salina South welcomed back seniors Layson Sajdak and Quevon Purucker from injury, and both played massive parts in Friday night’s contest. Purucker led South in scoring on the night, scoring 16 points, 14 of which coming in the first half. Sajdak scored eight, but made a timely four point play late to give the Cougars a chance at the win late in the fourth quarter.

South would lead by six at halftime, but Liberal would rally back to take a lead before the end of the third quarter, and from there the jostling for the lead began.

Back-and-forth, both teams took slight leads late, but a Brady Howard basket put Salina South up in the closing minute. However, Liberal would come right down the floor and hit a go ahead three with just 10 seconds to go, courtesy of James Fieser.

South’s final possesion saw a great look at the rim for a go-ahead score blocked out of bounds by future K-State football player Zayden Martinez, followed by a steal on the ensuing inbound to seal the Liberal win.

South falls to 0-9 on the season, seeing their losing streak extend to 18-consecutive games, dating back to their last win exactly a year ago in the SIT against Liberal. The Cougars will face off with Buhler in the SIT 7th place game Saturday at 11:30 AM at Salina South.

Liberal snaps a seven game losing streak with the win, improving to 4-7 and will face Salina Central on Saturday in the 5th place game at 3 PM from Salina South.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Brady Howard

H&R Block of the Game: Quevon Purucker

Scoring:

Liberal: 15 / 11 / 13 / 18 / 57

Salina South: 20 / 12 / 10 / 13 / 55