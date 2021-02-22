Cougars Cruise to Win Over Colts

The Salina South Cougar Girls basketball team cruised to a home win Monday night over the Campus Colts. South built an early lead and never looked back, racing to a 47-15 victory.

The Cougars started out red hot from long range, hitting their first three attempts from behind the three point line. South lead 15-06 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars turned up the heat on defense in the second quarter, giving up only 2 points while scoring 14 of their own. South lead at the half 29-8.

The Cougars continue their domination in the second half. By the end, every player in a South uniform got some playing time as the game ended with the Cougars winning by 32.

South’s Sydney Peterson lead all scorers with 14 points. Acacia Weis chipped in 10, while Kalysa Hamel came off the bench to score 8.

The Cougars, now 8-10 on the season are on the road Tuesday night at Maize