Cougars and Lady Cougars Advance to Semis at KWU Friday

pictured is #15 Gavin Devoe and #22 Sawyer Walker for Salina South and #32 Tyler Holloway for Abilene

image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Salina South High School basketball teams both collected wins and advanced to Friday’s S.I.T. semifinals at KWU.

Salina South Lady Cougars 42 Great Bend 12

SALINA: Salina South jumped on Great Bend early and never looked back Thursday night. Salina South had seven players score and the 30 point margin at the end of the game was their large lead.

Salina South improved to 5-4 with the victory. The Lady Cougars were led by Junior, Paityn Fritz, who finished with a game-high 14 points. Salina South also got double-figures from Tamia Cheeks, who totaled 10 points.

The Lady Cougars will know face top-seeded Buhler, Friday at 6 PM, at KWU. Buhler defeated Abilene 67-44 on Thursday afternoon.

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 12 21 32 42 (5-4)

𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗱 2 8 9 12 (3-7)

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Paityn Fritz 14, Tamia Cheeks 10, Brylee Moss 6, Kyla Hamel 5, Brooklyn Jordan 3, Ellie Barth 2, Sophie Daily 2

𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Alyssa McCauley 4, DeShawnna Bryant 4, madelynee Siefkes 2, Meredith Mazouch 1, Katherine Mazouch 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿s 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Junior, Paityn Fritz 14 points

Senior, Tamia Cheeks 10

𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝗦.𝗜.𝗧. 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀

𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟𝗦

(1) Buhler 67 (8) Abilene 44

(4) Salina South 42 (5) Great Bend 12

(2) Andover 81 (7) Junction City 16

(3) Wamego 38 (6) Salina Central 34

Salina South 72 Abilene Cowboys 59

SALINA: The Salina South Cougars used a big 4th quarter from Senior, Jace Humphrey to pull away from Abilene Thursday night. Humphrey entered the game averaged 12 ppg. He scored a game-high 24 points in the win over the Cowboys with 16 of those points scored in the final quarter.

The Cougars also got double-figures from Junior, Gavin Devoe as he totaled 14 points. Salina South had 9 different players score on the night. The Cougars improved to 3-6 on the season they advanced to a semifinal matchup with defending S.I.T Champion Andover on Friday, at 7:30 PM, at KWU.

Abilene fell to 5-3 with the loss. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Ian Crump, who finished with a career-high 21 points. Abilene will play Wamego in the consolation semifinals, at 7:30 PM, at Salina Central on Friday. Wamego lost 73-33 to defending Champion, Andover on Thursday. Abilene won at Wamego 64-41 on December 20.

(𝟯) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 13 27 40 59 (5-3)

(𝟲) 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 16 29 46 72 (3-6)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Ian Crump 21, Tyler Holloway 13, Thomas Keener 10, Weston Rock 8, Taygen Funston 4, Levi Evans 2, Jaxson Cuba 1

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁h: Jace Humphrey 24, Gavin Devoe 14, Kobie Henley 8, Dakaree Small 7, Sawyer Walker 6, Jaxon Myers 5, Kyler Webb 4, Easton Wilcox 2, A. Harris 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿s 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 – Senior, Ian Crump a career high 21 points

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 – Senior, Jace Humphrey 24 points

𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦

(1) Great Bend 72 (8) Wichita South 41

(4) Salina Central 55 (5) Buhler 51

(2) Andover 73 (7) Wamego 33

(6) Salina South 72 (3) Abilene 59