Cougar Girls Secure Tough Road Win Down in Haysville

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 46 CAMPUS 38

The Salina South Cougars were able to pull out a gritty win against the Campus Colts 46-38 on the road on Monday night. It was a makeup game due to weather delays earlier in the season and it also marked the fourth game in five days for the Cougars.

The Cougars came out of the gates slow, which was to be expected after playing so much basketball as of late, and held a narrow 12-8 lead at the end of the first against Campus.

South surged on offense in the second quarter which coupled with their defense to extend their lead to 12 at 26-14 at the break.

Salina South maintained firm control the rest of the way as the Colts never got the deficit down to lower than eight before the game went final.

The Cougars were led offensively by stellar nights from juniors Brooklyn Jordan and Peyton Fritz. The pair scored 19 points apiece, steadying the ship on a gutsy night.

With the win Salina South moves to 7-5 on the season and has won back-to-back games for the first time since winter break. The Cougars will now get set to face Campus once again, as the two teams are set to square off coming up next Tuesday night in Salina.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South – 12 – 14 – 8 – 12 – 46

Campus – 8 – 6 – 8 – 16 – 38

Individual Scoring:

Brooklyn Jordan – 19

Peyton Fritz – 19

Sophie Daily – 4

Kyla Hamel – 2

Brylee Moss – 1

Tamia Cheeks – 1

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Brooklyn Jordan