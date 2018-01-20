Cougar Girls, Boys Finish 4th at SIT

The Salina South boys and girls basketball teams took similar paths Saturday to finish 4th in the Salina Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Both teams played well early on in their third place games at Maybee Arena on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University. but faded late on the way to double digit losses.

In the first game of the day, the Cougar girls took on the Abilene Cowgirls. South had an early lead, trailed by 5 at the end quarter, and by 8 at the half. In the second half the Cougars were never really able to seize momentum, and trailed throughout. After falling behind by double digits midway through the 3rd quarter a Jadyn Zamecnick three-pointer pulled the Cougars to within 7. But that was as close as they would get as the Cowgirls held a comfortable lead throughout the 4th quarter enroute to a 50 – 36 win. Camdyn Schreiber tied a personal season game high with 8 points to lead the way for the Cougars, while Zamecnick chipped in 5 points. Abilene’s Hannah Willey lead all scorers with 16 points, and Sydney Burton had 12 for the Cowgirls.

In the boys game South played tough early against an athletic Buhler Crusader team. The Cougars were down by 4 at the end of the first quarter, and tailed by 8 late in the half until Buhler hit a 3 pointer on the last shot of the half to take a 30 – 19 lead at the break. In the second half it was all Crusaders, as they pulled away for an easy 64 – 36 win. Devon Junghans and AJ Johnson both scored 9 for South, and Elex Banks chipped in 8. Buhler’s Dalton Brown lead all scorers with 15 points.