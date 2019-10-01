Cougar Captured After Escaping at Kansas Zoo

After a brief escape from her enclosure Monday morning, the Ralph Mitchell Zoo’s cougar was captured on zoo grounds and returned without incident or injury.

It is believed the cougar squeezed through a small opening created in her enclosure fence when a portion of sandstone broke free from the natural bluff in her exhibit.

The Independence, Kansas, zoo says the cougar was reported missing by the on-duty zookeeper around 9:30 a.m. Law enforcement was immediately notified, zoo visitors were evacuated and the zoo was locked and park entrances barricaded during the search for the animal. Meanwhile, the city, with the help of local media, issued a warning for citizens to be on the lookout and avoid the park and zoo area.