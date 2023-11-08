Cougar Baseball Tandem Signs with Cloud

A pair of Salina South Baseball Athletes signed with Cloud County Community College on Wednesday afternoon.

Kaden Budke and Brady Howard each made their college decision, and both wound up finding the same future home, as they’ll both move on to play for Head Coach Eric Gilliland and the T-Birds in the NJCAA, and Jayhawk Conference.

The Cougar tandem led Kris Meis’s team to 11 victories last spring, it’s most since 2017, and they’ll look to build upon it this spring as well.

Budke hit .383 in 20 games last season, totaling 23 hits, and led the team with 12 walks. Howard, a sure-handed infielder, hit .225 and tallied a dozen hits, while fielding .964 on the season.

I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Cloud County Community College. A big thanks to the coaches, friends, and family who have helped me along the way! #agtg #dirtybird🦅 pic.twitter.com/1y6o10cNb5 — Kaden Budke (@kadenbudke0) November 7, 2023

Super blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Cloud County Community College. Huge thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way. #TBIRDS @cloudbaseball @BaseballSalina @kansas_curve pic.twitter.com/c7SBtb3b63 — Brady Howard (@BradyHoward00) October 24, 2023

