Cottonwood Falls Woman Launches Senate Campaign

A woman from the Flint Hills of Kansas is launching a campaign for the United States Senate.

Lifelong Kansan Christy Cauble Davis, a small business owner in Cottonwood Falls, has formally launched her campaign for the United States Senate. She will challenge incumbent Roger Marshall in a race which she says promises to offer voters a clear choice between issues that matter to Kansans and Washington performance politics.

“I’m running because Kansans deserve a Senator who shows up for for us and represents our values and not his own self interests.”,” says Davis. “I’ve spent a lifetime serving this state, working in every one of our 105 counties. Roger Marshall doesn’t represent the Kansas we all know and love—and he’s forgotten the people who sent him to Washington.”

Christy Davis brings a decades-long record of public service and problem-solving leadership. From supporting local businesses and communities to championing real solutions for rural healthcare, public education, inflation, and immigration, Christy is focused on the issues that matter most to Kansans.

“The Constitution gives Congress the power to fund programs that help their constituents and the power to hold the Executive Branch to account,” Davis says. “But Senator Marshall spends much of his time defending the Executive Branch’s devastating policies even while Kansans beg him to see the damage being done to our state.”

People that are making more money in a day than the vast majority of Kansans make in a year are celebrating a tax break, but our nation is breaking promises to veterans and farmers, domestic violence victims and working people. Kansas hospitals and nursing homes are closing, kids are going hungry, and communities are concerned about the future of their public schools. Instead of addressing his constituents ’concerns – or even listening to them – Senator Marshall runs away and avoids public events where people can ask him why he voted for this.”

It is past time for a change in leadership. Davis’s campaign will focus on delivering real results for Kansans: expanding access to rural healthcare, funding strong public schools, securing immigration reform that works for families and agriculture, rebuilding reasonable economic policies, and restoring accountability in Washington.

She continued, “We don’t need more soundbites and culture war slogans. We need leadership grounded in reality. People are suffering, and for many it’s about to get worse. These consequences are directly the result of choices and legislation being enacted by this administration in DC, and Roger Marshall who rubber stamps them. Common sense must come back into the conversation.”

Christy will begin her campaign with a statewide listening tour, meeting with Kansans from all walks of life—teachers, truck drivers, veterans, metal workers, farmers, nurses, electricians, and small business owners—who are ready for a real change of leadership in Washington.

“This campaign is about rebuilding what it means to represent, and be represented. And I’m ready to fight for you,” Davis said. “Let’s show the country what a real Kansan can do.”

_ _ _

To learn more or get involved, visit www.ChristyDavisForKansas.com