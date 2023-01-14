Salina, KS

Cottone, Cowboys Too Much for Clay Center; Cowgirls Fall

Trent SanchezJanuary 14, 2023

pictured is Tristin Cottone, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Clay Center 45  Abilene Cowgirls 31

Clay Center – The Clay Center Lady Tigers pulled away in the 2nd half Friday night for their 5th victory of the season.  Clay Center led 22-18 at halftime and used a 13-0 run to end the 3rd quarter to gain control of the game.

Abilene used balanced scoring to stay close in the 1st half.  The two rivals were tied at 12 at the end of the 1st quarter.  The Cowgirls had 5 different players scoring the opening quarter and 6 total girls score in 1st half.  Abilene struggled to score in the 2nd half with 3 total field goals made.

Abilene was led in scoring by Junior, Claira Dannefer, she finished with 10 points and was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.  The Cowgirls dropped to 1-8, 1-4 with the loss, Clay Center improved to 5-4, 3-2 with the victory.  Abilene will play Thursday at 3 PM, at Salina South High school vs (2) Andover.  The Cowgirls are the #7 seed in the S.I.T.

 

Abilene Cowboys 74  Clay Center 74

Clay Center – Abilene continued their mastery of Clay Center, as they defeated them for a 28th straight time Friday night, in a streak that dates back to 2010. The game was never close, thanks to the play of Senior, Tristin Cottone.  Cottone scored the first 8 points of the game, the first 10 points for Abilene, had 25 points by halftime and finished with a career-high 31 points.  He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

The Cowboys led 25-7 at the end of the 1st quarter, 44-20 at halftime and 54-29 after three quarters.  Abilene’s largest lead of the game was 29 points.  The Cowboys had 9 different players score and had two players in double-figures.  Junior, Brax Fisher, totaled 10 points in his second start of the season.

The Cowboys improved to 6-4, 4-1 with the victory, while Clay Center fell to 2-7, 1-4 with the loss.  Abilene (3) will face the (6) Liberal in the first round of the S.I.T. Thursday at 4:30 at Salina South High School.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

