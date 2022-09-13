Salina, KS

Cortney Hanna earns KCAC Women’s Volleyball Setter of the Week honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 13, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan’sÂ Cortney HannaÂ (SR/Lawrence, Kan.) was selected as the KCAC Women’s Volleyball Setter of the Week for her efforts last week for the Coyotes. Hanna’s selection comes from a vote of the conference sports information directors.

 

Hanna was pivotal in helping the Coyotes win their only match of the week last week, a three-set win over conference opponent Friends University in a non-conference match-up between the teams.

 

Hanna averaged 6.67 assists per set in Wesleyan’s two-setter offense last week. She also added a kill and a pair of service aces in the victory.

 

KWU was 9-4 heading into Tuesday’s triangular with Ottawa and Briar Cliff. The Coyotes swept both matches and take an 11-4 mark into Friday’s conference opening tilt with Sterling in Sterling.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

