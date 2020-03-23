Salina, KS

Coronado Elementary Hosting Student Parade

Jeremy BohnMarch 23, 2020

While “social distancing” and guidance from government officials have called off school in its traditional form for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester, Coronado Elementary in Salina has an idea to honor its students, teachers and faculty.

According to the school’s social media page, they will be hosting a “Student Parade” on Wednesday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

The school’s teachers will line up–six feet apart–up and down Ray Ave. and Neal Ave.

Coronado students’ families are asked to drive by and wave at the teachers. This is a safe way for teachers and students to have one more opportunity to see one-another.

The parade route is to drive north on Ray Ave. and turn east on to Neal Ave. Parade goers are asked not to stop while driving down the roads.

More information can be found here:

Posted by Coronado Elementary Information Page on Monday, March 23, 2020

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

