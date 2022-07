Authorities say the state will not seek the death penalty after a jury found 34-year-old Cornell McNeal guilty of capital murder, rape and arson in the death of Wichita resident Letitia Davis almost eight years ago.

Court officials say yesterday’s verdict was announced around 3 p.m. McNeal had been accused of beating and raping Davis in Wichita’s Fairmont Park before he set her on fire on November 14th, 2014.

Davis died at the hospital about a week later. Sentencing is set for August 8th.