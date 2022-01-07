Corn Helping Feed, Fuel Kansas

Kansas corn producers are headed to Salina to meet a couple of times in the month of January.

Sue Schulte, Senior Director of Communications at Kansas Corn says the Kansas Corn Symposium in Salina will bring together Kansas corn farmers, leaders and industry supporters to celebrate corn and its many uses.

The 2022 Kansas Corn Symposium is coming up January 27, 2022 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn.

Schulte added that the ethanol industry continues to grow around the state as a fuel alternative at the pump.

This year’s program begins with a luncheon featuring Brad Palen of KCoe Isom who will speak about succession planning and tax policy. After the KCGA annual meeting, join us for a reception and dinner where we’ll recognize Corn Corps graduates, scholarship recipients and retiring board members and hear from Kansas Ag Secretary Mike Beam. Corn School January 14

Kansas Corn and K-State Research and Extension are presenting the 2022 Kansas Corn Schools in January and February with a January 14th meeting in Salina. The schools will cover a number of issues facing corn producers and are tailored to each region. Topics include weed control, insect resistance, fertility management, disease management and late-planting seasons, economics and farm policy.