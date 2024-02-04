Corn Growers Gather in Salina

Kansas Corn Growers Association members elected board members, discussed and approved the 2024 resolutions and heard updates on KCGA activities at the organization’s annual meeting. The annual meeting was conducted at the Kansas Corn Symposium held in Salina on Jan. 25.

According to the organization, three board members were reelected to their positions: Tanner McNinch, Ness City was reelected to represent the west central district; Matt Splitter, Lyons was reelected to represent the central district and J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake was reelected to represent the east central district. At its reorganizational meeting following the annual meeting, the KCGA board of directors elected the following officers: J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake, president; Matt Splitter, Lyons, vice president; Brett Grauerholz, Republic, secretary, and Emma Jenks, Perry, treasurer. Outgoing KCGA President Brent Rogers, Hoxie was recognized at the event for his years of leadership. Rogers retired from his position as president and remains on the board as the northwest district representative.

Several Kansas Corn leaders are active on National Corn Growers Association action teams and committees. The 2024 NCGA Action Teams met in St. Louis in early January. Kansas Corn leaders and staff appointed to NCGA Action Teams are as follows. Chad Epler, Columbus, serves as Vice Chair of the Market Development Action Team; Brett Grauerholz, Republic, serves on the Production Technology Access Action Team; Brent Rogers, Hoxie, serves on the Risk Management and Transportation Action Team; Tanner McNinch, Ness City, serves on the Stewardship Action Team; Sue Schulte, Kansas Corn staff, serves on the Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team. Rogers also serves on the NCGA Nominating Committee and Epler serves on the Resolutions Committee. Matt Splitter, Lyons, represents NCGA on the FCC Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force – Mapping and Analyzing Connectivity on Agricultural Lands Working Group.

Photo via Kansas Corn Growers Assocaition