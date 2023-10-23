Corn Collegiate Academy Applications Sought

Applications are being accepted for the Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy.

According to the Kansas Corn organization, the Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy gives college students the opportunity to dive deeper into the corn industry, providing insights into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead and how their future career paths fit in the corn industry.

Applications are open for Class 7. Apply by Nov. 15th. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a post-secondary school and still plan to be enrolled in school through the fall semester of 2024.

Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy