Cops Seeking VFW Burglar

Salina Police are looking for a male suspect who broke into the VFW building during the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday and stole a safe and cash.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that investigators are reviewing video footage of the burglary. Police say the suspect punched a hole in an exterior wall and then proceeded to use a crowbar and pipe wrench to open three gaming machines and a dart game to steal the cash inside.

The thief failed to open an ATM but stole a safe that was bolted to the floor before leaving the scene.

Police report that $5,000 in cash was stolen while damage to the business located at 1108 W. Crawford is estimated at $1,000.