Cops Seek Driver in Stolen Vehicle Case

Authorities are looking for the thief who stole an SUV and led law enforcement on a high speed chase in Salina Friday afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that someone stole a 2013 GMC Terrain from the 200 block of Baker and abandoned the SUV before officers could catch them following a pursuit that reached speeds of 90-mph on Broadway.

Kansas Highway Patrol was also involved in the pursuit that was initiated by SPD in the 1500 block of North 9th and ended in the 900 block of South 4th Street.

Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a backpack left behind in the vehicle.

The SUV was not damaged.