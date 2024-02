Salina Police are looking for a stolen car and the thief who took it from a McDonald’s parking lot.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that sometime between Monday night around 7pm and Wednesday afternoon, someone forced open a the door on 2015 Ford Taurus and drove away from the restaurant on South Broadway.

Police say the owner still has the keys to the burgundy colored Ford that is valued at $18,000 and has a personalized Kanas tag: Goofy4U.