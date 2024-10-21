Cops and Costumes on Friday

It’s become a must stop for a ‘kid friendly’ Halloween experience in Salina.

The Cops and Costumes event will take place this Friday from 4pm to 6pm at the Salina Police Department located at 255 North 10th Street.

Salina Police officers will be on hand to greet children and adults and hand out tasty treats and stickers. Children will have a chance to take some great photos with officers and enjoy the vehicles on display.

Cops and Costumes includes: