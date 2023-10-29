Cops and Costumes is Monday

Salina Police are inviting little ghosts and goblins to stop by their parking for Cops and Costumes, Monday October 30th, from 4pm to 6pm.

Cops and Costumes includes:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges, glow in the dark bracelets, coloring books, Pokemon Trading Cards

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Cops and Costumes will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th St. and Park St.