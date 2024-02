Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of several bundles of copper wiring from a work truck.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan a crew from Par Electric of Grantville, KS discovered a padlock had been cutoff a storage bin on their truck when it was parked in the 2100 block of East North Street near a power sub station.

Deputies say $2,400 in covered copper wire was stolen from the box. There are no suspects.