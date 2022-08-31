Salina, KS

Copper Thieves Strike AC Shop

KSAL StaffAugust 31, 2022

Authorities are investigating a business burglary in north Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between August 25 and August 27, someone entered a Morton building in the 1100 block of N. 12th Street and removed numerous sets of copper wire made for air conditioners.

Owners of Kansas Homes and Movers told investigators that a Bostitch air compressor was also stolen.

Thieves reportedly pried the metal siding off the building to gain entry.

Loss is listed at just over $5,100.

