Copper Thieves Sought

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seeking tips in a case involving the theft of copper wire. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, between February 2nd, 2023, and February 3rd, 2023, between the hours of 5:30PM and 8:30AM unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a locked storage unit in the 2100 Blk of E North St in rural Saline County. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole seven reels of # 4 copper. The copper stolen was stored on green plastic reels.

Total loss and damage are estimated at $1100.00

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name