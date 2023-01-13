Salina, KS

Copper Spools Stolen

January 13, 2023

Police are investigating a theft case after a couple of Salina businesses were hit.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on two occasions – someone cut the fence on the lot at Border States Industries located at 1320 Armory Road and stole three spools of copper wire. Loss and damage is listed at $1,720.

Police say the theft of some scrap metal at nearby Ponton Construction, 1325 Armory Road also occurred during the same time frame of January 11 and 12.

Police are reviewing video footage as the investigation continues.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.



