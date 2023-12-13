Cooper, Turner Named AVCA All-Americans

TAMPA – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that Reagan Cooper and Camryn Turner of Kansas Volleyball have been named 2023 All-Americans.

Turner was named Honorable Mention, while Cooper secured Third Team honors. This is the first time in both of their careers that they’ve garnered All-American accolades.

Turner, the Big 12 Setter of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 selection, led the conference in assists per set for the majority of the season, ending at the top with a 10.67 average. The Topeka, Kansas native was AVCA All-Region, as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week in September and the lone Preseason All-Big 12 selection for the Jayhawks. Turner also posted the second most digs per set on the team with 2.95 and recorded 84 kills and 58 total blocks for a well-rounded season stat line.

Turner currently holds the eighth most career assists in Kansas program history, with 2,811 total assists at the conclusion of her junior season.

Although only a Jayhawk for one season, Cooper made quite the impact during her time. The Texas Tech transfer was recognized various times on a national scale, as she was named AVCA Midwest All-Region, as well as the Division I National Player of the Week back on Nov. 21, making her the first Kansas player to earn that award since Kelsie Payne (2016).

The graduate out of Rowlett, Texas was also named All-Big 12 First Team after leading the Jayhawks with 3.86 kills and 4.17 points per set while hitting an impressive .346 on the year. Cooper tied the program record for most kills in a single match when she knocked down 29 against Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, marking the fifth time she surpassed 20-plus kills in a match this season.

Cooper was most recently drafted in the second round of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft, making her the 14th overall pick and a member of the Columbus Fury. Cooper was one of seven Big 12 players to be selected in this year’s draft, and she is joined by fellow All-Big 12 First Team member Texas middle blocker Asjia O’Neal, who was the overall No. 1 pick.

The last Jayhawk to be named All-American was Caroline Bien back in 2021, as she garnered Honorable Mention accolades during her freshman season.