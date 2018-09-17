Salina, KS

Coombs Named as KCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 17, 2018

Kansas Wesleyan’s Brad Coombs (SR/Blackfoot, Idaho) has been selected as the KCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the No. 16 ranked Coyotes’ win over No. 25 ranked Sterling on Saturday in Sterling. The KCAC Player of the Week program is administered by the conference sports information directors.

Coombs had an excellent outing for the No. 16 Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes defense against No. 25 ranked Sterling on Saturday. Coombs shared the team lead in tackles with nine in the game, including a half tackle for loss.

The entire Wesleyan defense was outstanding, holding the Sterling offense to only seven points and 259 yards of total offense in the game.

The Coyotes are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2015 season and return home on Saturday, hosting the Ottawa University Braves on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Bissell Field at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

