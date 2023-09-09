Cooler, Wet Weather on Horizon

After a warm beginning to the weekend Saturday, a big change in the weather is coming. While not expected to be drought-buster, there is a good chance for rain beginning Sunday, and much cooler temperatures on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service, after a sunny day Saturday with highs in the lower 90s, periodic shower and storm chances are in the forecast. A slow moving system will help to bring periodic storm chances to the area late Saturday night through late Monday night.

In general, rain chances will begin on Sunday, and higher confidence in appreciable rainfall will be across the western half of Kansas. Unfortunately, little to no drought improvement is expected for most.

Cooler air is expected to arrive with a cold front late Sunday night which will stick around through mid week. Fall-like temps will arrive with many locations struggling to reach 70 on Monday.

_ _ _

Photo by Jose Fontano on Unsplash