Cool Cars, Hollywood Stars Coming Back

Classic cars and classic stars are headed to Salina. After taking a year off because of the pandemic, The 2021 Leadsled Spectacular Car Show rolls into town for the last weekend of July. The popular car show is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday July 23rd – July 25th.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News this year’s show could be the biggest yet. Visitors will be treated to over 2,000 classic car entries, parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park. Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park. Some of the bust customizers in the world, including Keith Dean , Darryl Starbird, Cliff Starbird, and Gene Winfield will be part of the event.

Thursday night many of the cars from the show will cruise. The cruise, which begins at 7:00, is expected to last about an hour. It will start at Oakdale Park, travel west on Mulberry, then turn north on Santa Fe. The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, on Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert at the Stiefel Theatre, featuring Donny Edwards, is planned as part of the event.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

Classic Hollywood star swill be a part of the car show again this year. Tina Cole who starred in “My Three Sons” among other things and Christopher Atkins who starred in “The Blue Lagoon” among other things will appear at the show this year.