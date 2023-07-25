Cool Cars, Hollywood Star Headed to Salina

They will rolling across the Midwest, and across Kansas, with a final destination of Salina. Oakdale Park will be a a flurry of activity beginning Thursday as some of the most iconic vehicle of all time begin arriving in Salina in advance of one of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest. Cool cars and a cool Hollywood star are rolling into Salina as part of the 2023 Leadsled Spectacular. The popular car show is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News pre-show registration has been strong. Visitors will be treated to over 2,000 classic car entries, parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park.

Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park. Some of the best customizers in the world, including Darryl Starbird and Keith Dean will be part of the event.

Thursday night many of the cars from the show will cruise Santa Fe. The cruise, which begins at 7:00, is expected to last about an hour. It will start at Oakdale Park, travel west on Mulberry, then turn north on Santa Fe. The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert is also planned for Friday night.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale in the park featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

A classic Hollywood star will be a part of the car show again this year. Erik Estrada will meet and greet fans during the event. He is best known for his starring role in “CHiPs” which was on the air from 1977 – 1983. He later became known for his work in Spanish-language telenovelas, appearances in reality television shows, and infomercials. Estrada has also appeared in numerous other television shows and movies.

The 2023 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 28th – July 30th, beginning at 9:00 each day.

