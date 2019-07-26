Salina, KS

Cool Cars Cruise Through Salina

Todd PittengerJuly 26, 2019

They’re here. Some of the most iconic cars in history have arrived in Salina for the 2019 KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show.

Hundreds of the classic cars got the fun started with a cruise through downtown Thursday night. Crowds lined the streets to watch the cars as they roared though town.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News over 2,000 classic car entries will be parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park. Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the East Crawford Recreation Area.

Saturday night there is a “One Night With Elvis” concert at the Stiefel Theatre, featuring Victor Trevino Jr. and Eddie Valen.

The Ol’School Vintage Home Marketplace, which will be held inside two of the air-conditioned the buildings at the Saline County Expo Center, will be back again this year. It will feature vintage, original, re-purposed, retro home goods. Things like cowboy/western, Victorian, mid century modern furniture and decor, vintage boutique dress apparel, jewelry, watches, colored bathtubs, sinks, stools, stoves, fridges, home interior and exterior architectural salvage, windows, trim, fencing, patio furniture, and more. Anything “old, used, or kool” is welcome at the marketplace.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale at the Salina Auto Auction featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

A classic TV star will be a part of the car show again this year. Linda Purl, who has a appeared in multiple movies and TV series including featured roles in “Happy Days” and “The Office”, will appear at the show this year.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

 

