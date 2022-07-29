Cool Cars Cruise Through Salina

They’re here. Some of the most iconic cars in history have arrived in Salina for the 2022 KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show.

Hundreds of the classic cars got the fun started with a cruise through downtown Thursday night. On a beautiful summer evening crowds lined the streets to watch the cars as they roared though town on a “Sunset Cruise”.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News pre-entry number are up this year. He anticipates up to 2,600 classic car entries will be parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

Saturday night a tribute to the 50s and 60s tribute concert will take place at the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale in the park featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

A classic Hollywood star will be a part of the car show again this year. Cindy Williams will meet and greet fans during the event. Williams starred alongside Ron Howard in the 1973 film “American Graffiti”, and gained even more distinction as she shared the small screen with Penny Marshall in TV’s “Laverne and Shirley.”

The 2022 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning at 9:00 each day.