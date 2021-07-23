Cool Cars Cruise Through Salina

They’re here. Some of the most iconic cars in history have arrived in Salina for the 2021KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show.

Hundreds of the classic cars got the fun started with a cruise through downtown Thursday night. Crowds lined the streets to watch the cars as they roared though town.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News there are more pre-entries this year than ever before. Well over 2,000 classic car entries will be parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, on Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 5:00 and go until dusk.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

Classic Hollywood star swill be a part of the car show again this year. Tina Cole who starred in “My Three Sons” among other things and Christopher Atkins who starred in “The Blue Lagoon” among other things will appear at the show this year.