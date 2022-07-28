Cool Cars, Cool Star Rolling Into Salina

Some of them have started rolling across the Midwest, and across Kansas, with a final destination of Salina. Oakdale Park will be a a flurry of activity beginning Thursday as some of the most iconic vehicle of all time begin arriving in Salina in advance of one of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest. Cool cars and a cool Hollywood star will roll into Salina next week as part of the 2022 Leadsled Spectacular. The popular car show is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday July 28th – July 31st.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News pre-show registration has been strong. Visitors will be treated to over 2,000 classic car entries, parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park.

Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park. Some of the best customizers in the world, including Darryl Starbird and Keith Dean will be part of the event.

Thursday night many of the cars from the show will cruise Santa Fe. The cruise, which begins at 7:00, is expected to last about an hour. It will start at Oakdale Park, travel west on Mulberry, then turn north on Santa Fe. The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route.

Friday night, July 29th, many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

Saturday night a tribute to the 50s concert will take place at the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale in the park featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

A classic Hollywood star will be a part of the car show again this year. Cindy Williams will meet and greet fans during the event. Williams starred alongside Ron Howard in the 1973 film “American Graffiti”, and gained even more distinction as she shared the small screen with Penny Marshall in TV’s “Laverne and Shirley.”

The 2022 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning at 9:00 each day.