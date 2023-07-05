Cool Cars, Cool Star Coming to Salina

He rode into televisions across the country on his motorcycle in the late 1970s and early 1980s as California Highway Patrol Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello in the hit TV serias “CHiPS”, and at the end of July he’ll ride into Salina to be a part of the 2023 Leadsled Spectacular.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News Hollywood actor Erik Estrada will be at the show this year. The popular car show is scheduled for July 28 – July 30 in Oakdale Park.

Thursday night, July 27th, many of the cars from the show will cruise Santa Fe. The cruise, which begins at 7:00, is expected to last about an hour. It will start at Oakdale Park, travel west on Mulberry, then turn north on Santa Fe. The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route.

Friday night, July 28th, many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert at the Stiefel Theatre is planned as part of the event, also on Friday night.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

Erik Estrada will meet and greet fans during the event. He is best known for his starring role in “CHiPs” which was on the air from 1977 – 1983. He later became known for his work in Spanish-language telenovelas, appearances in reality television shows, and infomercials. Estrada has also appeared in numerous other television shows and movies.

The 2023 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 28th – July 30th, beginning at 9:00 each day.

_ _ _

Photo via Erik Strada Twitter