Cool Car Culture In Salina

The sun’s out and Salina’s Oakdale Park is decorated with some of the finest hot rods and custom cars in America. The 2025 KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show is celebrating its 45th anniversary and the 20th year in Salina.

Saturday through Sunday – Oakdale Park is alive with hundreds of cars, food vendors, chop demonstrations, retail vendors, and live entertainment. Kustom Kemps of America President Jerry Titus tells KSAL News, “We love Salina.”

“Oakdale Park is the perfect place to hold this event, right in the middle of America, and the people here treat us so well!”

Hollywood actress Catherine Bach will be at the show this year. She inspired a fashion trend in the 1980s as “Daisy Duke”, one of the stars of comedy television series “The Dukes of Hazzard”, which was focused around the hijinks of the Duke family and their classic car. She will be at the show in Salina to meet fans and sign autographs July 25th and July 26th.

Here is the schedule of events:

Friday-Sunday – July 25, 26 & 27

Show and Shine –

Fri. 9am-4pm, Sat. 9am-5pm, and Sun. 9am-3pm @ Oakdale Park.

Food, custom shop demos, live music, vendors, cars, bicycles and more!

Admission: Fri. $15, Sat. $20, Sun. $10; Kids 12 & under Free

Friday & Saturday in the Park

2 Working Kustom Shops –

9-5pm @ Oakdale Park.

Special Guest Catherine Bach from TV series Dukes of Hazard –

10am to 4pm @ KKOA T-Shirt Pavilion. Meet and Greet.

Vintage Bicycle Spoke-tacular –

9am-end of show, around the grassy area.

Pin up Beauty Contest –

2pm @ Mainstage. Age Groups: Pin-ups 18-39; Looker’s 40-plus.

Saturday in the Park

Hall of Fame Walk –

12-1pm by the T-Shirt Booth.

Model Car Show –

9-4pm behind the t-shirt booth.

Pinup Beauty Contest –

2pm @ Mainstage. Age Groups: Pin-ups 18-39; Looker’s 40-plus.

Sunday in the Park

Christian Rods and Customs Church Service –

10am @ Main Stage.

Awards Ceremony –