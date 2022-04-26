Convicted Felon Found in Possession of Firearm

A Salina man with a previous felony conviction was arrested Monday night for various charges.

Kyle Nelson, 38, is facing requested charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while suspended and transporting an open container along with some traffic violations.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 9:45 p.m. yesterday, a white Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was pulled over in the 1100 block of W. Elm Street for having no light illuminating the license plate and for failure to signal at a nearby intersection.

Nelson, the driver, was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Forrester said an open bottle of whiskey and a .22 caliber handgun were found in the vehicle as well.

After some investigation, Nelson, a convicted felon out of Saline County, was not found to be under the influence, but he was arrested for the gun possession and open container as well as the traffic violations.