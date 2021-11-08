Salina, KS

Convertible Top Damaged

KSAL StaffNovember 8, 2021

A Salina man will have to replace the entire top of his convertible after it was damaged Saturday evening.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 3:30 and 8 on Nov. 6, a 2013 Ford Mustang convertible had its rear windshield shattered, believed to be caused by a metal object that was lying in the backseat. The total in damage is estimated at $2,000.

The owner, 36-year-old Luis Jaramillo-Gonzalez, told police the Mustang was parked outside of Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, at 2601 Market Place. Jaramillo-Gonzales was working an afternoon shift at the restaurant and got into an altercation with a co-worker. When Jaramillo-Gonzalez came outside later that night, he discovered the damage.

Forrester said police have a strong lead on a suspect but did not release any further info at this time.

 

