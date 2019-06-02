Controlled Water Release at Kanopolis

Officials began a small controlled release of water at a reservoir in Central Kansas on Sunday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tells KSAL News a release began at Kanopolis.

The flow began with a relatively small gated release of 750 cubic feet per second. The release is in addition to 1250 cubic feet per second which is coming through the uncontrolled weir. A total of about 2,000 cubic feet per second is currently being released.

Officials are closely monitoring downstream conditions, and weather forecasts for the coming week. They do not expect any flooding issues.

The water at Kanopolis is expected to crest by mid-day Monday.

Nearly all areas of the lake remain closed. The only thing open is the Riverside area.

While the water is very high, it’s not the highest it has ever been. The highest the lake ever rose was in 1951, when it rose to 1,506.6 feet. The second highest lake level ever was in 1993, when it rose to 1,505.9 feet. Officials expect the current level to reach a little over 1,496 feet, making it the third highest level ever at Kanopolis