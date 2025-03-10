Control Guide For Livestock Predators

Based on 2020 market values, predators cause approximately $4 million in losses annually to Kansas cattle producers. Likewise, they financially burden the state’s small ruminant operations to the tune of about $750,000 per year.

To mitigate the economic impact and other effects of predation, Kansas State University wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts said producers have various non-lethal control methods available to keep livestock safe.

“The number of coyotes around or removed doesn’t tend to be directly associated with how many losses a producer has,” he said. “So, if you’re not having problems with predators, then hunting or trapping shouldn’t be a chore for you, and trying to lower coyote populations to prevent future predation isn’t an efficient thing to do.”

Dead livestock commonly attracts predators. Thus, Ricketts recommends proper disposal of carcasses away from calving, lambing or kidding areas to lower the risk of a predator attack, noting that young livestock become especially vulnerable.

“All wild predators in Kansas are mainly scavenging when feeding on large food items like livestock,” he said. “If we have dead livestock near those areas, then we are exposing ourselves to more predation by attracting predators to a food source, so composting and hauling off dead animals are crucial and often overlooked.”

Coyotes are the main predators of livestock in Kansas. Yet, Ricketts said domestic dogs account for a sizeable portion of predation incidents as well. To keep both kinds at bay, producers can strategically fence locations to keep dogs and coyotes away from livestock.

“I suggest woven wire fences with 4-inch by 4-inch squares,” Ricketts said. “If you’ve got 12-inch-wide openings six inches tall, coyotes can squeeze right through those fences. Also, there are some excellent designs for electrified fencing.”

He added: “However, coyotes and other predators can climb over a fence, so if you’re trying to achieve 100% exclusion, we want to have a hot wire on top or have a tall enough fence.”

According to Ricketts, predators may also try to expose a fence’s weakness by digging under it, which actually presents an opportunity to catch them.

“Digging under is likely going to happen, but we can use those crawl-under spots to apprehend them before they cause damage,” he said. “So, don’t plug those holes, call me or your local extension office, and I’ll come out and show you how to target and trap those coyotes causing problems.”

Beyond carcass disposal and fencing, producers may choose to practice night penning or securing their livestock in a barn or other structure during night hours.

“Coyotes usually hunt right around sunrise, sunset and through the nighttime,” Ricketts said. “Accordingly, this is one of the most effective ways to exclude predation – especially for small ruminant producers.”

Guardian animals can also keep livestock out of harm’s way. Ricketts said the kind of guardian “depends on the best fit for your operation.” Species often used as guardians include:

Llamas.

Donkeys.

Dogs.

Due to their status as a migratory bird, non-lethal control strategies remain the most common option for black vultures, which can be seen in the far southeast corner of the state.

“You’re going to have to haze them,” Ricketts said. “Deterring them includes a combination of using pyrotechnics, noise-making devices and hanging fake, dead vultures – called effigies – near roosting sites to exclude those birds.”