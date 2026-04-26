Continued Progress For Youth Campus Project

The Central Kansas Mental Health Center major expansion project to create a Youth Campus branch is making progress.

According to the organization, construction is moving forward on the Youth Campus. Walls are going up, spaces are being created, and the vision is quickly becoming a reality. They anticipate opening the doors this fall.

The Youth Campus will be located in a facility at 124 Iowa Avenue in Salina, formerly home to the Columbia Insurance Group. CKMHC purchased the building in 2024. Renovations began this past November. They will add an additional 2,900 square feet to the 11,400 square feet facility, creating a modern, welcoming environment for youth and family services.

According to the organization, they consistently see the impact of youth services for families and communities, as one parent recently shared:

“A referral to summer group—made ‘just in case’—turned out to be a game changer for our family. In group, our child connected with peers, practiced skills in a safe environment, and built confidence. For the first time in a long time, he felt like he belonged. That was huge.”

The organization has raised over $75,000 of their $100,000 goal. Donations will help furnish spaces where youth can feel supported, connected, and able to grow, creating more positive stories for families in our community.

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Photo / Image via Central Kansas Mental Health Center