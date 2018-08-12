Contests Aims to Put the Brakes on Fatalities

Kansas kids can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety by participating in poster and video contests as part of the annual Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign.

Poster contest: For Kansas kids ages 5 to 13 – three statewide winners will each receive:

Kindle Fire Tablet and case from the Kansas Turnpike Authority;

$50 gift card from Wal Mart;

$50 Amazon gift card from the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store

Association of Kansas;

Movie passes from AAA Kansas.

A total of 18 regional winners in the six regions and age groups (ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-13) will receive a bicycle from the KTA and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas. Poster entries must be postmarked by Friday, Sept. 21. Information and entry forms are available here.

Video contest: For Kansas teens in grades 8-12. Prizes include an iPad, a Go Pro and a DJI Osmo camera, and the school of the grand prize winner will receive $500 for its school, class or booster club. Video entries must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30. Information to submit entries is available here.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and numerous transportation organizations in Kansas are sponsoring the contests. More information about Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day is available here.

Previous winners from the last two years’ contests are listed below:

2017 Poster Contest Winners –

Northeast Kansas – Avik Jain, Topeka; Austin Lamb, Osage City; and Alyson Welch, Overland Park

North Central Kansas – Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon; Breken Coup, Solomon; and Tanner Staedtler, Inman

Northwest Kansas – Aineka Burton, Norton; Peyton Isernhagen, Norton; and Dashiell Brown; and Quinter

Southeast Kansas – Makiah Woods, Bronson; Emily Britt, Columbus; and Marion Ryan, Parsons

South Central Kansas – Nora Ackermann, Andover; Alex and Abby Williams, Douglass; and Abilgail Yocum, El Dorado

Southwest Kansas – Jaylee Eckhoff, Meade; Jennicah Pinchon, Garden City; and Kathya Guillen, Garden City

2016 Poster Contest Winners –

Northeast Kansas – Evangeline Ensign, Olathe; Austin Lamb, Osage City; Sierra de Koning, Axtell

North Central Kansas – Geni Turk, Barnes; Kelsay Mueller, Palmer; Jaydrian Jackson, Clifton

Northwest Kansas – Lucas Hansen, Almena; Christian Miller, Gorham; Makenzie Storz, Phillipsburg

Southeast Kansas – Brooklyn Green-Lawson, Riverton; Maelee Dunn, Galena; Thea Hetlinger, Parsons

South Central Kansas – Adain Smith, Andover; Von Woleslagel, Hutchinson; Natalie Williams, Great Bend

Southwest Kansas – Cadence Sherman, Meade; Kayleigh Flores, Moscow; David Doan, Garden City

2017 Video Contest winners –

Students from Eudora High School won first place.

Andrew Tabb from Shawnee Mission West High School captured second place.

Kodi Rogers and Aly Tarrango from Scott City High School placed third in the video contest.

2016 Video Contest winners –

Students from Wichita East High School won first place.

Students in Cardinal Productions at Eudora High School won second place.

Students from Spring Hill Middle School won third place