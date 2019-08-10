Contests Aims to Put the Brakes on Fatalities

Kansas students can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety by participating in poster and video contests as part of the annual Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign.

In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as part of the contest prizes.

Poster contest: For Kansas students ages 5 to 13 – three statewide winners will each receive:

sKindle Fire Tablet and case from the Kansas Turnpike Authority;

s$50 Amazon gift card from the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store

Association of Kansas;

Movie passes from AAA Kansas; and

$200 for the school, class or the booster club.

A total of 18 regional winners in the six regions and age groups (ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-13) will receive a bicycle from the KTA and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas. Poster entries must be postmarked by Friday, Sept. 20. Information and entry forms are available here.

Video contest: For Kansas teens in grades 8-12. Prizes from the KTA include an iPad, a Go Pro and a DJI Osmo Pocket, and the grand prize winner’s school, class or booster club will receive $500. Video entries must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Information to submit entries is available here.

About 37,000 people die in traffic crashes each year across the United States. That’s nearly 101 fatalities every day. Let’s encourage everyone – drivers, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists – to exercise caution every day and Put the Brakes on Fatalities.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and numerous transportation organizations in Kansas are sponsoring the contests. More information about Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day is available here.

Winners from last year’s contests are listed below:

2018 Poster Contest Winners –

Northeast Kansas – Hudson Barrett, Spring Hill; Aurora Powell, Overbrook; Abigail Coons, Lawrence

North Central Kansas – Kierstyn Coup, Hope; Manny Morales, McPherson; Kira Carver, Herington

Northwest Kansas – Matthias Miller, Gorham; Janessa Miller, Gorham; Conner Miller, Gorham

Southeast Kansas – Hadley Holmes, Riverton; Brooklyn Green-Lawson, Riverton; Brayden Myers, Parsons

South Central Kansas – Kaymi Zink, Claflin; Finley Maloney, Kingman; Jeffrey Hamm, El Dorado

Southwest Kansas – Emmaline Luna, Holcomb; Mia Montes, Holcomb; Edgar Morales, Liberal

2018 Video Contest winners –

Andrew Marshall Tabb from Shawnee Mission West won first place.

Students from Eudora High School captured sec­ond place.

Students from Lawrence High School placed third in the video contest.