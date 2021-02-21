Contemporary Plays Turned Into Radio Dramas

During the Great Depression, Orson Welles’ “The Mercury Theatre on the Air” brought new, exciting dramas to communities that couldn’t otherwise afford to attend theatre. Fast-forward to the current pandemic, with theatres mostly closed and so many people out of work. The University of Kansas Department of Theatre & Dance Chair Henry Bial hopes to provide audiences with similar inspiration through “Jayhawk Theatre on the Air,” a live, script-in-hand reading series presented in radio-drama style and livestreamed.

Bial curated the “Jayhawk Theatre on the Air” in conversation and collaboration with the playwrights, including two at KU.

“In this time of scarcity, this series celebrates abundance: the wealth of great stories in the American theatre, the wide range of talents among KU’s students and faculty, and the tremendous possibilities of engaging a broader, more diverse audience through livestreaming,” Bial said. “By doing less – no sets, no costumes, minimal rehearsal time, only one performance per play – we get to showcase more: more student voices, more great stories and more engagement with the playwrights.

Feb. 25: The series begins with “Kingdom City” by Sheri Wilner, a serio-comic tale of a high school theatre production that sparks controversy in a small Midwestern community.

March 9: Students take the stage for “Lot’s Daughters,” an original, psychological exploration of a woman disillusioned by the collision of myth, memory and reality, by KU doctoral candidate Alysha Griffin. Cousins sort through boxes of family treasures recalling different details of their family’s histories. March 24: “March Madness,” a work-in-progress about race and college basketball by Darren Canady, KU associate professor of English, premieres. The production is not sponsored by or related to the NCAA or NCAA basketball tournaments. April 14: The series concludes with “Goodnight, Tyler,” a ghost-love story about family, friends, grief and discovering what’s important in life.

A discussion with the playwright follows each performance, which all begin at 7 p.m. For information about the talkback with Wilner, a widely published playwright whose work has been produced around the world, please visit http://kutheatre.com/jta-1. Additionally, the directors and many of the student performers will take part in these discussions.