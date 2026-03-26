Consumer Alert For Traffic Violation Scam

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office Thursday issued a consumer alert warning about a growing scam involving fraudulent “Notice of Hearing” notices for alleged traffic violations.

According to the agency, scammers are sending fake notices via text message and email that mimic official court documents. These notices often include realistic details such as court headings, case numbers, statute citations, and a QR code or link directing recipients to pay a fictitious fine and associated costs.

“Courts do not serve legal documents on individuals via text or email,” Attorney General Kris Kobach said. “Kansans should not respond to unsolicited messages or emails containing purported legal documents from courts requesting payments. Kansans should also avoid interacting with texts or emails that include alleged notices or direct the consumer to scan any QR code within them. If you receive any of these notices, please report it to my office so we can investigate.”

How to Spot and Avoid the Scam

Unsolicited delivery: Real court notices for traffic violations or hearings are never sent by text or email.

Pressure to pay: The notices urge quick payment via QR code or link to “resolve” the matter and avoid further penalties.

Professional appearance: They often feature official-looking formatting to appear legitimate.

What to Do If You Receive One

Do not reply, call any provided number, scan the QR code, or click any links. Interacting with the message could introduce malware to your device.

Verify any claim independently: Contact the clerk of the relevant court directly using a phone number from the court’s official website (never one listed in the suspicious message).

Think before you act: Pause and double-check before responding to any unexpected legal communication.

Kansans who receive these fraudulent notices are encouraged to report them to the Kansas Attorney General’s Public Protection Division at www.ag.ks.gov or by calling (785) 296-3751 or 1-800-432-2310.